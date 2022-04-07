 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Opening Day!

Baseball szn is here.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

BYE BYE BOUMAN The red-shirt sophomore enters the transfer portal.

NOT A GAME, PRACTICE Iowa State announces some changes to its spring schedule.

THE NIGHT CAP We had 4 former ISU basketball players on this week, be sure to check it out wherever you find podcasts!

STEP INTO MY OFFICE Check out the latest edition of our series, breaking down Gabe Kalscheur’s season.

Around the Country

OPENING DAY We have baseball today!

THE MASTERS One of the greatest traditions in sports begins today, and you’re crazy if you are not picking Tiger to win.

PAIN AND SADNESS One NBA fan made a “One Shining Moment” for what was a disastrous season for the Lakers.

