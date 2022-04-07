The Mid-Morning Dump: Opening Day!

BYE BYE BOUMAN The red-shirt sophomore enters the transfer portal.
Iowa State sophomore QB Aidan Bouman has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @CycloneAlert247 and @247SportsPortal #Cyclones— Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) April 6, 2022
NOT A GAME, PRACTICE Iowa State announces some changes to its spring schedule.
ᴏᴘᴇɴ ᴘʀᴀᴄᴛɪᴄᴇ ᴜᴘᴅᴀᴛᴇ— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 6, 2022
Due to forecasted weather, our practice on April 8th will no longer be open to the public ☁️
We will hold an open practice on ᴀᴘʀɪʟ 15ᴛʜ at Gilbert High School ‼️
See you then!
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/C46Y2PRFw2
OPENING DAY We have baseball today!
THE MASTERS One of the greatest traditions in sports begins today, and you’re crazy if you are not picking Tiger to win.
Welcome back to Augusta National. The 86th Masters begins today. #themasters pic.twitter.com/IwJdsUIQRN— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022
PAIN AND SADNESS One NBA fan made a “One Shining Moment” for what was a disastrous season for the Lakers.
It’s over.— who did this’ fam (@LakerFan9888102) April 6, 2022
One Shining Moment.
The 2021-2022 Los Angeles Lakers.pic.twitter.com/4Ip7JxK85e
