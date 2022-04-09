Jack Sadowsky commits to the Cyclones

Jack Sadowsky, a three-star from Batavia, Illinois, committed to Iowa State on Saturday. With just recently visiting Iowa State, it became clear what Sadowsky wanted for his future. The three-star LB becomes the fourth player to join Iowa State’s recruiting class for 2023.

everyone is expecting me to do big things. i will. pic.twitter.com/PHKuHpBctW — Jack Sadowsky (@JackSadowsky) April 9, 2022

The Cyclones were Sadowsky’s first offer from a Division I school. Iowa State beat out Kansas State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Louisville.

Sadowsky is 6’2 and 230 pounds. At Batavia High School, he finished with 81 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in his junior season. Sadowsky shows a lot of explosiveness on the field and is often in the weight room.