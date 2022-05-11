The Mid-Morning Dump: Big J Journalist Tom Brady

Iowa State Athletics

ANGELINA ALLEN EN FUEGO She’s rolling heading into Big 12 tourney play.

Angelina Allen's last eight games:



.444 AVG / 1 2B / 2 HR / 9 R / 7 RBI



pic.twitter.com/yNDdyHADGe — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) May 10, 2022

Around the Country

URBAN MEYER STRIKES AGAIN Jags kicker Josh Lambo is suing the team.

K Josh Lambo, who says Urban Meyer kicked him, is seeking his $3.5 million salary from the 2021 season, in addition to damages for emotional distress, per @NFLSTROUD pic.twitter.com/2x2zbskAoy — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 10, 2022

NO-NO Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws the 12th no-hitter in franchise history.

BIG J TOM Brady “earns” a massive retirement plan.

NEWS: Tom Brady's contract to call games for Fox Sports is for 10 years and $375 million, The Post has learned. https://t.co/WDcPjMYhYE — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 10, 2022

WET LIKE I’M BOOK Suns go up 3-2 on the back of Devin Booker.

The @Suns were led by @DevinBook in their Game 5 W!



28 PTS

7 REB

2 STL

The Suns take a 3-2 series lead



Game 6: 9:30pm/et Thursday on ESPN pic.twitter.com/27Q9rovYzz — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2022

NOT GEORGES NIANG’S FAULT 76ers drop game 5 to the Heat.

Jimmy Buckets and Max Strus led the way for the @MiamiHEAT, combining for 42 points to power Miami to a 3-2 series lead! #HEATCulture@JimmyButler: 23 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST

Max Strus: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 4 3PM



Game 6: 7:00pm/et Thursday on ESPN pic.twitter.com/bkn7kNkvTW — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2022

YOU GET EJECTED, YOU GET EJECTED, WE ALL GET EJECTED! It was a rough night for the Toronto Blue Jays.