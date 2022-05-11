 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Big J Journalist Tom Brady

Nobody better or something

By Aiden_Wyatt
Iowa State Athletics

ANGELINA ALLEN EN FUEGO She’s rolling heading into Big 12 tourney play.

Around the Country

URBAN MEYER STRIKES AGAIN Jags kicker Josh Lambo is suing the team.

NO-NO Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws the 12th no-hitter in franchise history.

BIG J TOM Brady “earns” a massive retirement plan.

WET LIKE I’M BOOK Suns go up 3-2 on the back of Devin Booker.

NOT GEORGES NIANG’S FAULT 76ers drop game 5 to the Heat.

YOU GET EJECTED, YOU GET EJECTED, WE ALL GET EJECTED! It was a rough night for the Toronto Blue Jays.

