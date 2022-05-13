Osun Osunniyi Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State has pulled off a massive win in the transfer portal and getting Osun Osunniyi to commit today. The St. Bonaventure big man was one of the most coveted transfers in the country. He will join his former Bonnie teammate Jaren Holmes as a Cyclone as well.

Do not go in there when Osun Osunniyi is defending the rack for @BonniesMBB. pic.twitter.com/6G0gHoWi71 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 14, 2021

Osunniyi has been named to the A10 All-Defensive team four years in a row and has been A10 Defensive Player of the year the last two seasons. His presence will give Iowa State one of their best big men down low since Jameel McKay.

Osun Osunniyi averaged just over 11 points, 7 rebounds and around 3 blocks per game a season ago. Absolute massive win for Iowa State this afternoon. Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.