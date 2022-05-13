 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Osun Osunniyi Commits To Iowa State

Massive win for Iowa State in the portal

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Basketball: NIT Semifinal-St. Bonaventure vs Xavier Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State has pulled off a massive win in the transfer portal and getting Osun Osunniyi to commit today. The St. Bonaventure big man was one of the most coveted transfers in the country. He will join his former Bonnie teammate Jaren Holmes as a Cyclone as well.

Osunniyi has been named to the A10 All-Defensive team four years in a row and has been A10 Defensive Player of the year the last two seasons. His presence will give Iowa State one of their best big men down low since Jameel McKay.

Osun Osunniyi averaged just over 11 points, 7 rebounds and around 3 blocks per game a season ago. Absolute massive win for Iowa State this afternoon. Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.

