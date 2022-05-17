The Mid-Morning Dump: Portal Problems?

Iowa State Athletics

ANY CONCERNS? During last night’s Cyclone Tailgate Tour stop in Carroll, Campbell talked about the transfer portal situation on his team.

TRACK SPEED Six Cyclones qualified for the Big 12 Track & Field finals

ONE AWAY Iowa State’s 3x3 women’s basketball team fell in the semifinals of the USA Basketball tournament yesterday.

SEE THE FUTURE Iowa State landed a 247 Crystal Ball pick for three-star edge rusher from Des Moines North.

THE JOURNEY Brock Purdy had quite the long and winding road to get to the NFL.

LOOKING GOOD, BREECE

MORE PORTAL Check out 247’s Transfer Portal class team rankings.

MATTRESS MACK A Houston mattress salesman has placed a bet on the Astros to win the World Series that would deliver him the largest legal payout from a sportsbook in history.

ABSOLUTE GAS The other day, a pitcher from the University of Tennessee threw 104.9 mph, which would be faster than any pitch an MLB starter in the Statcast era.

THE BEST OF THE BEST CBS Sports ranked all of the remaining players in the NBA Conference Finals round.