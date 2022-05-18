 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: NBA Playoffs and Draft Season

In my opinion the Magic would be fools to not take Izaiah with the number one pick.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

TAILGATE TOUR The Cyclone athletics coaching staff is on their tailgate tour!

OUR COACHES ARE COOLER THAN YOURS This is a pretty cold picture, have fun with it.

Around the Country

MIAMI TAKES GAME ONE The Heat took game one over the Celtics thanks to a 40 point performance from Jimmy Buckets.

BROCKINGTON TO THE MAGIC? The NBA Draft Lottery happened last night, and the Magic have secured the first pick in the draft.

MOCK ONE More and more mock drafts will be coming out now that the top picks are locked in.

REST IN PEACE Former North Carolina star Ademola Okulaja has passed away at 46.

HISTORY, EQUALITY USMNT and USWNT have agreed to new terms regarding the pay of their athletes.

TITLE RACE NOT OVER Liverpool scored a late goal yesterday to keep the pressure on Manchester City going into Championship Sunday in the Premier League.

