The Mid-Morning Dump: NBA Playoffs and Draft Season

TAILGATE TOUR The Cyclone athletics coaching staff is on their tailgate tour!

We had a great first day on the road, thanks to all who came out to Carroll and Council Bluffs! Next stops, Sioux City and Okoboji! #CycloneTailgateTour @MidAm_EnergyCo https://t.co/GRZKjdUZzS — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) May 17, 2022

OUR COACHES ARE COOLER THAN YOURS This is a pretty cold picture, have fun with it.

What is the name of this album? pic.twitter.com/OUdG4zoOvT — OutCYde the Lines (@OutCYdeTheLine) May 17, 2022 Around the Country

MIAMI TAKES GAME ONE The Heat took game one over the Celtics thanks to a 40 point performance from Jimmy Buckets.

The Heat go up 1-0 in the ECF off a huge second-half turnaround pic.twitter.com/V9tFgaDskm — ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2022

BROCKINGTON TO THE MAGIC? The NBA Draft Lottery happened last night, and the Magic have secured the first pick in the draft.

MOCK ONE More and more mock drafts will be coming out now that the top picks are locked in.

REST IN PEACE Former North Carolina star Ademola Okulaja has passed away at 46.

HISTORY, EQUALITY USMNT and USWNT have agreed to new terms regarding the pay of their athletes.

U.S. Soccer, USWNT, USMNT agreed to historical equal pay deals.



The two deals will pay men's and women's players on "identical" terms for all games and competition.



➡️ https://t.co/kaD0yB6vm8 pic.twitter.com/4wNgsBStY3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 18, 2022

TITLE RACE NOT OVER Liverpool scored a late goal yesterday to keep the pressure on Manchester City going into Championship Sunday in the Premier League.