The Mid-Morning Dump: Did the Hawks win the trade?

THINK FAST TEEJ’ Otz nailed a quiz about himself.
Quiz Coach TJ Otzelberger on the #CycloneTailgateTour pic.twitter.com/WGEquGxZbz— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) May 18, 2022
ST. JOHN’S DON’T WANT THE SMOKE The Big 12-Big East Challenge is set.
NEWS: Matchups for the 2022 Big East-Big 12 Battle are set, according to sources.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 18, 2022
Creighton at Texas
OU at Villanova
Baylor at Marquette
PC at TCU
Oklahoma St at UConn
St. John's at Iowa State
WVU at Xavier
Gtown at TT
SHU at Kansas
Kansas St at Butlerhttps://t.co/9xJG1gq3IK
EYE EMOJI EYE EMOJI Omaha Bilew has the Cyclones in his final four schools.
2023 five-star Omaha Biliew is down to four options, he tells @On3Recruits.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 19, 2022
Story: https://t.co/5PZKtZQxJW pic.twitter.com/eI5VdQw1y1
IN JAMIE POLLARD WE TRUST He’s got the steady hand.
WHOMPING Warriors dominate in game one.
Steph Curry drops a double-double in Game 1 to propel the @warriors to the win, taking a 1-0 series lead! #DubNation— NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2022
Stephen Curry: 21 PTS, 12 REB
Jordan Poole: 19 PTS
Andrew Wiggins: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 3PM
Kevon Looney: 10 PTS, 4 AST, 2 BLK
Game 2: Friday, 9:00pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/JA2JRGIKLJ
DID THE HAWKS WIN THE TRADE? More like Luka Drink-too-much.
Luka having some beer with Boban before the matchup with Warriors tonight pic.twitter.com/43tCXAYbFi— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 18, 2022
I DON’T THINK THAT’S HOW THIS WORKS CHUCK Charles Barkley puts seven (7) guys on his Mt. Rushmore.
These seven legends made it onto Chuck's NBA Mount Rushmore pic.twitter.com/06gTTzzfDx— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 18, 2022
STILL LOVE THE CHUCKSTER Guess he shouldn't have picked the Mavs to win.
Warriors fans: "Chuck you suck!"— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2022
Charles Barkley: "You're right! And y'all suck too!"
pic.twitter.com/tuqzmFiC9F
AS THEY SAY IN HOCKEY They did that hockey.
WHAT A START TO THE BATTLE OF ALBERTA! pic.twitter.com/zkqdf5qC7B— y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 19, 2022
DR. ROLLE Former Florida State DB is giving back.
