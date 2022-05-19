The Mid-Morning Dump: Did the Hawks win the trade?

Iowa State Athletics

THINK FAST TEEJ’ Otz nailed a quiz about himself.

Quiz Coach TJ Otzelberger on the #CycloneTailgateTour pic.twitter.com/WGEquGxZbz — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) May 18, 2022

ST. JOHN’S DON’T WANT THE SMOKE The Big 12-Big East Challenge is set.

NEWS: Matchups for the 2022 Big East-Big 12 Battle are set, according to sources.



Creighton at Texas

OU at Villanova

Baylor at Marquette

PC at TCU

Oklahoma St at UConn

St. John's at Iowa State

WVU at Xavier

Gtown at TT

SHU at Kansas

Kansas St at Butlerhttps://t.co/9xJG1gq3IK — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 18, 2022

EYE EMOJI EYE EMOJI Omaha Bilew has the Cyclones in his final four schools.

2023 five-star Omaha Biliew is down to four options, he tells @On3Recruits.



Story: https://t.co/5PZKtZQxJW pic.twitter.com/eI5VdQw1y1 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 19, 2022

IN JAMIE POLLARD WE TRUST He’s got the steady hand.

Around the Country

WHOMPING Warriors dominate in game one.

Steph Curry drops a double-double in Game 1 to propel the @warriors to the win, taking a 1-0 series lead! #DubNation



Stephen Curry: 21 PTS, 12 REB

Jordan Poole: 19 PTS

Andrew Wiggins: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 3PM

Kevon Looney: 10 PTS, 4 AST, 2 BLK



Game 2: Friday, 9:00pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/JA2JRGIKLJ — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2022

DID THE HAWKS WIN THE TRADE? More like Luka Drink-too-much.

Luka having some beer with Boban before the matchup with Warriors tonight pic.twitter.com/43tCXAYbFi — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 18, 2022

I DON’T THINK THAT’S HOW THIS WORKS CHUCK Charles Barkley puts seven (7) guys on his Mt. Rushmore.

These seven legends made it onto Chuck's NBA Mount Rushmore pic.twitter.com/06gTTzzfDx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 18, 2022

STILL LOVE THE CHUCKSTER Guess he shouldn't have picked the Mavs to win.

Warriors fans: "Chuck you suck!"



Charles Barkley: "You're right! And y'all suck too!"



pic.twitter.com/tuqzmFiC9F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2022

AS THEY SAY IN HOCKEY They did that hockey.

WHAT A START TO THE BATTLE OF ALBERTA! pic.twitter.com/zkqdf5qC7B — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 19, 2022

DR. ROLLE Former Florida State DB is giving back.