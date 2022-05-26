 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: 100 Days Until Kickoff

Can’t come soon enough.

By Aiden_Wyatt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Iowa State Athletics

COACH FEN AND FAM Bill Fennelly tries to guess his grandkids’ answers.

UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT The Twister Sisters will play Villanova in the Hoops Hall Women’s Showcase.

100 DAYS UNTIL KICKOFF But who’s counting.

Around the Country

ANOTHER OVER DIES Celtics go up 3-2.

DUMBEST BOY IN SCHOOL Jalen Rose voted for Kyrie Irving for an All-NBA team.

DYLAN COON’S BROOKLYN NETS Trouble in paradise?

KAEP IS BACK? Here’s everything to know about the QB’s visit with the Raiders.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...