The Mid-Morning Dump: 100 Days Until Kickoff

COACH FEN AND FAM Bill Fennelly tries to guess his grandkids’ answers.
Quiz Coach Bill Fennelly on the #CycloneTailgateTour@MidAm_EnergyCo pic.twitter.com/r9lsbIdq7s— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) May 25, 2022
UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT The Twister Sisters will play Villanova in the Hoops Hall Women’s Showcase.
Iowa State will compete in the @Hoophall Women's Showcase next season.— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) May 25, 2022
The #Cyclones will take on Villanova at Mohegan Sun Arena on Dec. 18. https://t.co/XaI6jJh2ka
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/PGYRxy6T00
100 DAYS UNTIL KICKOFF But who’s counting.
May 26, 2022
ANOTHER OVER DIES Celtics go up 3-2.
THREE DOWN ✅#CelticsWin pic.twitter.com/DEm0Rgv7JZ— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2022
DUMBEST BOY IN SCHOOL Jalen Rose voted for Kyrie Irving for an All-NBA team.
Jalen Rose admitted on NBA Countdown that it was a mistake to put Kyrie Irving on the All-NBA 3rd team. #NBATwitter #NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/x5jUl5svBX— ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) May 25, 2022
DYLAN COON’S BROOKLYN NETS Trouble in paradise?
Kevin Durant apparently has not spoken to the Nets' front office since the end of the season and the team is "unwilling" to give Kyrie Irving a max extension.— The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) May 25, 2022
A disaster is brewing in Brooklyn. https://t.co/Svmm3i7z9Q
KAEP IS BACK? Here’s everything to know about the QB’s visit with the Raiders.
Loading comments...