Litecast: NFL Draft Recap, Cyclones vs NIL, & Buying the Minnesota Wild

This brand new episode starts with our first cold open with Austin, Matt, and Dylan and only gets further off topic from there. We start by creating our dream course for an Ames F1 race, mostly down Duff Avenue. After naming some baseball guys, we break down the NFL Draft and the landing spot of Iowa State’s players. Who is in the best situation? What’s so bad about the Jets? And how would we grade the Bears and Vikings drafts?

After that, we move to Iowa State’s new basketball recruits and the current standing of the men’s basketball roster. That turns to a long discussion of the impact of NIL and transfers on college athletics. Iowa State seems to have made its bed. Do we agree with it?

The pod finishes off with Matt selling us all on the Minnesota Wild as we live watch them get beat by the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There’s a lot going on in the world. Thanks to Es Tas Bar & Grill for sponsoring and allowing us to talk about it!