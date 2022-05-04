The Mid-Morning Dump: May The Fourth Be With You

WAY TOO EARLY TOP 10 ESPN released their “Way Too Early Top 25” yesterday for women’s basketball, read to find the Cyclones.
BIG TIME RECRUIT Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV has announced his top 6 and Iowa State is in the finalists.
May 4, 2022
ANOTHER BIG TIME RECRUIT NC State big man Manny Bates will make his decision today.
NC State transfer Manny Bates tells me that he will announce his plans for next season on Wednesday at 2 PM ET.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 4, 2022
Final List:
Iowa State
Butler
Georgetown
TALKIN BOUT TURF MANAGEMENT The new grass is going down in the greatest place on earth.
...@isualum @iastate_cals #CALSproud— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) May 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/BDZU0rGyO2
SUSPENDED Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six weeks of the upcoming NFL season.
PLAYOFFS CONTINUE Two more games today in the NBA playoffs.
The Heat and Suns protected home court in Game 1... can the 76ers and Mavericks even things up?#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel continue tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/x8ySXVIBYG— NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2022
JA IS ELITE Ja joined a very short list of players to drop 45 points multiple times before turning 23.
The only players with multiple 45-point games in the playoffs before turning 23:— ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2022
LeBron
Kobe
Ja
E L I T E pic.twitter.com/sFXUrNzIRg
WORLDS BEST COLLIDE The second ticket to the UEFA Champions League Final will be punched today.
Round 2— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 4, 2022
Who will take their place in the Paris final?#UCL pic.twitter.com/8bazJhOgra
