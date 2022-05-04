The Mid-Morning Dump: May The Fourth Be With You

Iowa State Athletics

WAY TOO EARLY TOP 10 ESPN released their “Way Too Early Top 25” yesterday for women’s basketball, read to find the Cyclones.

BIG TIME RECRUIT Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV has announced his top 6 and Iowa State is in the finalists.

ANOTHER BIG TIME RECRUIT NC State big man Manny Bates will make his decision today.

NC State transfer Manny Bates tells me that he will announce his plans for next season on Wednesday at 2 PM ET.



Final List:



Iowa State

Butler

Georgetown — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 4, 2022

TALKIN BOUT TURF MANAGEMENT The new grass is going down in the greatest place on earth.

SUSPENDED Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six weeks of the upcoming NFL season.

PLAYOFFS CONTINUE Two more games today in the NBA playoffs.

The Heat and Suns protected home court in Game 1... can the 76ers and Mavericks even things up?#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel continue tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/x8ySXVIBYG — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2022

JA IS ELITE Ja joined a very short list of players to drop 45 points multiple times before turning 23.

The only players with multiple 45-point games in the playoffs before turning 23:



LeBron

Kobe

Ja



E L I T E pic.twitter.com/sFXUrNzIRg — ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2022

WORLDS BEST COLLIDE The second ticket to the UEFA Champions League Final will be punched today.