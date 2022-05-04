 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: May The Fourth Be With You

Recruiting, new grass, and NBA ball.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

WAY TOO EARLY TOP 10 ESPN released their “Way Too Early Top 25” yesterday for women’s basketball, read to find the Cyclones.

BIG TIME RECRUIT Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV has announced his top 6 and Iowa State is in the finalists.

ANOTHER BIG TIME RECRUIT NC State big man Manny Bates will make his decision today.

TALKIN BOUT TURF MANAGEMENT The new grass is going down in the greatest place on earth.

Around the Country

SUSPENDED Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six weeks of the upcoming NFL season.

PLAYOFFS CONTINUE Two more games today in the NBA playoffs.

JA IS ELITE Ja joined a very short list of players to drop 45 points multiple times before turning 23.

WORLDS BEST COLLIDE The second ticket to the UEFA Champions League Final will be punched today.

