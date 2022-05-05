 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Wake up and smell the grass

New turf szn.

By Aiden_Wyatt
Iowa State Athletics

SHE’S A BEAUT CLARK Iowa State lays down some new grass at Jack Trice.

TELL YOUR KIDS THE CLONES ARE BACK Gabe Kalscheur announces his return for next season.

H-O-T HOT The ISU softball team is picking up some steam with just a few regular-season games left.

TENNIS SCHOOL Cyclones in the top 35.

Around the Country

NOT GEORGES FAULT Heat take a 2-0 lead in their series against the 76ers.

COLD AS ICE Are we sure Doc Rivers is a good coach?

PHOENIX GETS HOT The Suns exploded for a 73 point 2nd half in their win against Dallas.

LUKA GETS PISSED Drink.

JJ MAKING A LOT OF SENSE One of the more respectable takes you’ll ever hear.

FREE AGENCY IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL (Sort of) Pitt receiver Jordan Addison went to So Cal, to work out with Bama QB Bryce Young.

SOMETIMES IT’S OKAY TO BREAK EYE CONTACT KIDS This was just weird.

