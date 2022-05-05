The Mid-Morning Dump: Wake up and smell the grass

SHE’S A BEAUT CLARK Iowa State lays down some new grass at Jack Trice.
The turf has been laid, all we need is some Cyclone Football!— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) May 4, 2022
Get your season tickets https://t.co/lkFGVs9Bdp pic.twitter.com/RdCvQzEzci
TELL YOUR KIDS THE CLONES ARE BACK Gabe Kalscheur announces his return for next season.
Let’s Run it Back 22 pic.twitter.com/LsAtuO7za2— Gabriel Kalscheur (@GabrielKalsche1) May 4, 2022
H-O-T HOT The ISU softball team is picking up some steam with just a few regular-season games left.
May 5, 2022
TENNIS SCHOOL Cyclones in the top 35.
Checking In ⬇️⬇️⬇️#Cyclones | #10ToesDown pic.twitter.com/W7velxbw4s— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) May 4, 2022
NOT GEORGES FAULT Heat take a 2-0 lead in their series against the 76ers.
The Heat cruise to a win in Game 2 to build a 2-0 series lead— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 5, 2022
Bam: 23 PTS & 9 REB
Butler: 22 PTS & 12 AST pic.twitter.com/Tc2Y2omqmc
COLD AS ICE Are we sure Doc Rivers is a good coach?
He still cooking up nothing lol pic.twitter.com/sEb1IyCeGt— Robert (@BamonteAdebayo) May 5, 2022
PHOENIX GETS HOT The Suns exploded for a 73 point 2nd half in their win against Dallas.
The Suns outscore the Mavs 71-49 in the second half to take a 2-0 series lead ☀️— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 5, 2022
Booker: 30 PTS
CP3: 28 PTS & 8 AST pic.twitter.com/mH3U0SUC2y
LUKA GETS PISSED Drink.
Luka had to be held back after getting into with a Suns fan pic.twitter.com/8hS36zR7KC— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2022
JJ MAKING A LOT OF SENSE One of the more respectable takes you’ll ever hear.
JJ Redick one of the only respectable people at ESPN pic.twitter.com/JuqsF1GVGg— dloading (@thedloading_) May 4, 2022
FREE AGENCY IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL (Sort of) Pitt receiver Jordan Addison went to So Cal, to work out with Bama QB Bryce Young.
Jordan Addison has reportedly been in Southern California working out with Alabama’s Bryce Young https://t.co/4011CyxUx6— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2022
SOMETIMES IT’S OKAY TO BREAK EYE CONTACT KIDS This was just weird.
WHAT IS THIS?!?— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) May 4, 2022
The umpire just STARING at Madison Bumgarner as he did the substance check. He wanted to eject him the whole time. He had it made up in his mind already.
This is wild.
pic.twitter.com/jpDMosYVWZ
