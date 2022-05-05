The Mid-Morning Dump: Wake up and smell the grass

Iowa State Athletics

SHE’S A BEAUT CLARK Iowa State lays down some new grass at Jack Trice.

The turf has been laid, all we need is some Cyclone Football!



Get your season tickets https://t.co/lkFGVs9Bdp pic.twitter.com/RdCvQzEzci — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) May 4, 2022

TELL YOUR KIDS THE CLONES ARE BACK Gabe Kalscheur announces his return for next season.

Let’s Run it Back 22 pic.twitter.com/LsAtuO7za2 — Gabriel Kalscheur (@GabrielKalsche1) May 4, 2022

H-O-T HOT The ISU softball team is picking up some steam with just a few regular-season games left.

TENNIS SCHOOL Cyclones in the top 35.

Around the Country

NOT GEORGES FAULT Heat take a 2-0 lead in their series against the 76ers.

The Heat cruise to a win in Game 2 to build a 2-0 series lead



Bam: 23 PTS & 9 REB

Butler: 22 PTS & 12 AST pic.twitter.com/Tc2Y2omqmc — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 5, 2022

COLD AS ICE Are we sure Doc Rivers is a good coach?

He still cooking up nothing lol pic.twitter.com/sEb1IyCeGt — Robert (@BamonteAdebayo) May 5, 2022

PHOENIX GETS HOT The Suns exploded for a 73 point 2nd half in their win against Dallas.

The Suns outscore the Mavs 71-49 in the second half to take a 2-0 series lead ☀️



Booker: 30 PTS

CP3: 28 PTS & 8 AST pic.twitter.com/mH3U0SUC2y — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 5, 2022

LUKA GETS PISSED Drink.

Luka had to be held back after getting into with a Suns fan pic.twitter.com/8hS36zR7KC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2022

JJ MAKING A LOT OF SENSE One of the more respectable takes you’ll ever hear.

JJ Redick one of the only respectable people at ESPN pic.twitter.com/JuqsF1GVGg — dloading (@thedloading_) May 4, 2022

FREE AGENCY IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL (Sort of) Pitt receiver Jordan Addison went to So Cal, to work out with Bama QB Bryce Young.

Jordan Addison has reportedly been in Southern California working out with Alabama’s Bryce Young https://t.co/4011CyxUx6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2022

SOMETIMES IT’S OKAY TO BREAK EYE CONTACT KIDS This was just weird.