Treyveon McGee Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State received a commitment from JUCO defensive back Treyveon McGee this evening. McGee played last season at Independence (Kansas) Community College.
#COMMITTED #GOCYCLONES @CoachMcCollom @_CoachMartin_ @Coach_Broom pic.twitter.com/qZrlvemGnK— T7 (@treyveonmcgee5) May 7, 2022
McGee will add much-needed depth to a depleted Cyclone secondary. He held offers from Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Western Illinois, and others. He will be eligible right away for Iowa State.
Stay tuned to WRNL as more recruiting news happens.
