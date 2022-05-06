 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Treyveon McGee Commits To Iowa State

The JUCO product is headed to Ames

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
Iowa State received a commitment from JUCO defensive back Treyveon McGee this evening. McGee played last season at Independence (Kansas) Community College.

McGee will add much-needed depth to a depleted Cyclone secondary. He held offers from Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Western Illinois, and others. He will be eligible right away for Iowa State.

