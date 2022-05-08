Kevin Dresser Adds Two More to 2022 Recruiting Class

The latest additions to Iowa State wrestling’s 2022 recruiting class are Evan and Jacob Frost. Their high school careers started with each winning 3 state titles in Louisiana. Last summer they committed to Ivy League Columbia and moved to Iowa. The reason? Their coach — Ryak Finch, who wrestled at Iowa State and Grand View — was named head coach at Dowling High School. Their prep success continued in their senior seasons. Evan won a state title at 132 pounds. Jacob was a finalist at 138 pounds.

Evan and Jacob project to 133 and 141 respectively. The Iowa State room will be extremely competitive in these lightweights. The MatScouts big board has both wrestlers in the top-225 recruits nationwide. The Frost twins are the 11th and 12th commits in Iowa State’s class which comes in at #2 in the country. Add in some gray shirts from last year and there will be a lot of fresh faces scrapping hard in cardinal and gold come winter. Another thing to think about — the recruiting season doesn’t really ever stop with current transfer portal rules. Past seasons have seen this staff very close to landing high-profile guys as late as fall semester. Let’s stay tuned this summer.