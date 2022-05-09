The Mid-Morning Dump: Rich Strike Strikes it Rich at Kentucky Derby

Iowa State Athletics

JUCO COMMIT. Treyveon McGee committed over the weekend.

HUGE WRESTLING COMMITS. Twins from Dowling joined the program over the weekend.

SOFTBALL TAKEAWAYS. The softball season is over.

CHASE ALLEN’S WEDDING. Cool write-up about former Cyclone.

ESPORT LOUNGE. Iowa State now has one.

Around The Country

WHAT A WIN. For the heavy underdog Rich Strike at the Derby.

MVP. Is supposedly going to Nikola Jokic.

MLB POWER RANKINGS. It’s all about the Mets baby lets go Mets.

MLB WEEKEND RECAP. The power lies on the coast.

MIKE BROWN TO THE KINGS. Instead of Mark Jackson.

FAN REMOVED. After altercation with CP3’s family.

MARCUS STROMAN TO IL. Rough start for the Cubs continues.

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE. When it comes to NIL in college football.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE. A way too early look at it.

DIRTY PLAY. By Jordan Poole on Ja Morant.

TRIALS OF PLAYING ABROAD. For WNBA players.