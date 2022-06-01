The Mid-Morning Dump: To NBA or not to NBA

NEW JOBS Two new positions were announced within the athletics department.
Frank Nogel Steps Into New Role; Ryan McGuire New Senior Associate A.D. For External Operationshttps://t.co/rt9FLdU26I— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) May 31, 2022
RECRUITING Big-time transfer recruit AJ Green is expected to announce a decision today on if he will enter the NBA or where he will be transferring to.
JETER ON ESPN The Captain is set to come out July 18th.
.@derekjeter like you’ve never seen him.#TheCaptain is on deck July 18 on ESPN and @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/BRtPw8wxDr— ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2022
ANOTHER ONE Deshaun Watson is facing his 23rd civil lawsuit.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson is facing a 23rd active civil lawsuit over alleged inappropriate sexual conduct. https://t.co/U8CQbhqNOI— ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2022
AVALANCHE TAKE 1 The Avalanche capitalized on their home advantage.
The Avalanche pile up the goals and take Game 1 at home ‼️— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 1, 2022
Eight goals ties Colorado’s most in a game in team postseason history! pic.twitter.com/xLDVTXTzKe
OFFICIALLY OUT One of the world's best CMs is on the market.
Once a Red, always a Red— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022
Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba #MUFC
