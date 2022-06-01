The Mid-Morning Dump: To NBA or not to NBA

Iowa State Athletics

NEW JOBS Two new positions were announced within the athletics department.

Frank Nogel Steps Into New Role; Ryan McGuire New Senior Associate A.D. For External Operationshttps://t.co/rt9FLdU26I — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) May 31, 2022

RECRUITING Big-time transfer recruit AJ Green is expected to announce a decision today on if he will enter the NBA or where he will be transferring to.

Around the Country

JETER ON ESPN The Captain is set to come out July 18th.

ANOTHER ONE Deshaun Watson is facing his 23rd civil lawsuit.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is facing a 23rd active civil lawsuit over alleged inappropriate sexual conduct. https://t.co/U8CQbhqNOI — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2022

AVALANCHE TAKE 1 The Avalanche capitalized on their home advantage.

The Avalanche pile up the goals and take Game 1 at home ‼️



Eight goals ties Colorado’s most in a game in team postseason history! pic.twitter.com/xLDVTXTzKe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 1, 2022

OFFICIALLY OUT One of the world's best CMs is on the market.