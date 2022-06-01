 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: To NBA or not to NBA

Cyclone fans have their fingers crossed.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

NEW JOBS Two new positions were announced within the athletics department.

RECRUITING Big-time transfer recruit AJ Green is expected to announce a decision today on if he will enter the NBA or where he will be transferring to.

Around the Country

JETER ON ESPN The Captain is set to come out July 18th.

ANOTHER ONE Deshaun Watson is facing his 23rd civil lawsuit.

AVALANCHE TAKE 1 The Avalanche capitalized on their home advantage.

OFFICIALLY OUT One of the world's best CMs is on the market.

