This Weekend’s Football Recruits Visiting Ames

Blake Purchase

Purchase is a 4-star edge rusher who contains a lot of talent. He sets the edge well and rarely misses tackles in the open field. The most impressive part of Purchase’s game is his ability to overpower a lineman and use his speed to move past him. To have the ability to do either is very impressive. Blake’s brother Myles is also a cornerback at Iowa State University.

Offers: Iowa State, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Nebraska, USC, Oregon State and others.

Aycen Stevens

The three-star LB plays his position very well. Stevens also plays QB, which you don’t see often unless you’re an Iowa State fan. He has great speed from sideline to sideline. Being an LB and knowing the quarterback position is an advantage and it’s a great thing to bring to the table.

Offers: Iowa State, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Toledo, West Virginia, Minnesota, Nebraska and others.

Brendan Black

The three-star interior offensive lineman looks great on tape. Black is a great lead blocker and clears a path for his running back or QB without any problem. He has also played right-guard, which shows off his versatility on the field. Iowa State will be Blacks’ first official visit anywhere during his recruitment.

Offers: Iowa State, Miami (FL), East Carolina, Louisville, Memphis, Kansas, Charlotte, Appalachian State and others.

Trevor Buhr

Buhr plays both offense and defensive lineman, but is currently being recruited by the Cyclones as a defensive lineman. The three-star defensive lineman does a great job of filling gaps and chasing after the QB. For as big as he is, Buhr seems to have no problem running down the ball carrier. Following his visit to Ames tomorrow, he plans to visit Iowa City in two weeks.

Offers: Iowa State, Iowa, Kentucky, Illinois, Texas A&M, Washington, Minnesota, Nebraska, Central Michigan and others.

Carson Hansen

Hansen is the only recruit this weekend that is visiting on Saturday and not Friday. He is listed as an athlete on recruiting sites, but mostly plays running back. Hansen’s speed is what is most noticeable along with his ability to break tackles in the open field. His reported 40 time comes in at 4.47, which is pretty impressive for someone his age. Hansen rushed for 200 yards in four of his first six games last year.

Offers: Iowa State, Kansas State, Air Force, Wyoming, Kent State, Army, Northern Iowa, Central Michigan and others.

Andrew Rumph

Rumph is a 3 star DL out of Florida. He transferred schools after his sophomore season and this past season put up 16 TFLs, 4 sacks, and 47 tackles. This caused his recruiting to take a real step up and he’s starting to pick up steam with some major programs.

Offers: Iowa State, Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, Colorado, and USF.

Micah Mays

Mays is listed as an ATH and is a 3-star out of Florida but took most of his snaps at WR this year. He put up 42 catches, 742 yards, and 7 touchdowns. One thing to watch here is he is a 3 sport athlete. He plays Football, Basketball, and runs track. He took home the state title his jr year for the 400 meter and got 3rd in the high jump. These are the kids that Campbell and Co seem to fall in love with because they like to see these kids can be great at more than one thing.

Offers: Iowa State, Wake Forrest, NC State, and Georgia Tech

David Caulker

Caulker is a 3 star edge out of Des Moines. His recruiting really started to pick up momentum this past year and has taken off since after the football season ended. Iowa State really seemed to be the favorite here for a while but Iowa came in and offered last week and he instantly committed.

Offers: Iowa (Committed), Iowa State, Missouri, And Minnesota

Hayden Moore

Moore is a 3 star LB out of Colorado. Moore is another dual-sport athlete. He’s a stud pitcher and actually has offers to pitch at Washington State and Louisiana Tech. For now, it looks like he’s going to choose football. Moore is only an 83 on 247 but has a great offer list so far so I expect to see a ratings bump sometime this summer.

Offers: Iowa State, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, and Air Force

Jaheim Clarke

Clarke is a 3-Star Safety out of Florida who the staff has really liked for a long time. This past year Clarke got snaps on both sides of the ball but is being recruited as a safety. He totaled 38 tackles and 4 interceptions so he obviously has a good eye for the ball.

Offers: Iowa State, Illinois, and Arkansas State