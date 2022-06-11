Juco Transfer Oluwafunto Akinshilo Commits To Iowa State

After committing to Boise State on April 8th, Oluwafunto Akinshilo flipped his commitment to Iowa State. The Cyclones offered Akinshilo on May 30th and were able to steal him from the Broncos.

Hailing from El Camino College in Lawndale, California, the JUCO transfer is listed at 6’5 and 310 pounds.

Akinshilo has played both right guard and right tackle for El Camino. He has quick feet and is able to get off the ball pretty well for a big guy. Akinshilo knows how to use his frame as an advantage, and it will be interesting to see what he can do in the Big 12.

Besides Iowa State, Mississippi State was also in the running for the JUCO transfer.