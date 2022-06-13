The Mid-Morning Dump: Ready for the 14 Team Big 12?

Iowa State Athletics

CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT NEWS. The Big 12 will become the Big 14 for a few years.

BIG 12 FOOTBALL PREDICTONS. Good primer here from Athlon.

OLUWAFUNTO. That’s fun to say, he’s the newest OL commitment from junior college.

INTERESTING. TJ Otzelberger added a former KU quarterback as a walk-on.

IOWA STATE CAMP UPDATE. From Randy covering the ISU high school football camp.

Around The Country

SCHWARTZEL WINS FIRST LIV EVENT. And wins nearly $5 million dollars.

RORY SAVE THE PGA. By winning some golf event in Canada apparently.

HOW DIFFICULT IS IT TO QUALIFY FOR THE US OPEN? Read this article and follow a scratch golfer’s attempt.

NO LAYUPS. These NBA Finals have been played from the arc.

GAME 5. Needs to be the Tatum game if Boston wants to win the title.

NEW ORLEANS. Is where Zion says he wants to be.

YANKEES ON FIRE. And are on pace to win 119 games.

TYREEK HILL. Explains why he left Kansas City.

VALUABLE PLAYERS. Check out this list of non-quarterbacks each team can’t afford to lose.