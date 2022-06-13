Jamison Patton commits to Iowa State

Iowa State keeps the recruiting train moving with another commitment today. Three-star athlete Jamison Patton officially committed to the Cyclones after visiting Ames on June 10th. He joins Oluwafunto Akinshilo and Kai Black, who also recently committed to Iowa State.

Patton is the 4th highest-ranked recruit in the state of Iowa and is listed as a DB/ATH. He chose Iowa State over Iowa, UCLA, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas State, Washington, Georgia Tech, Missouri and South Dakota.

Iowa State was the first school to offer the multi-position player. Patton is mostly known for playing defensive back and quarterback in high school. For his upcoming season, he will be teammates with already Cyclone commit JJ Kohl.

Patton is an explosive player on the field and his ability to make plays on the fly is fun to watch. Thanks to playing both quarterback and defensive back, he has a great sense of how to read and react to certain plays.