Three-star Kooper Ebel commits to the Cyclones

*In DJ Khaled voice: Another one!

Cooper Ebel becomes the fifth in-state recruit for the 2023 class to commit to Matt Campbell and Iowa State. The Cyclones were the first Power 5 team to offer the three-star LB. Ebel is listed as an “athlete” on some recruiting sites but is expected to play linebacker for the Cyclones.

Ebel is listed at 6’3 and 200 pounds. He chose the Cyclones over Iowa, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, South Dakota and Northern Iowa.

Ebel is from Hartley, Iowa and he has played multiple positions in high school, including playing on both offense and defense. The Iowa native finished his junior year with 82 tackles, 61 of which being solo tackles. Ebel also had 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

Ebel is ranked as the 9th best recruit in the state of Iowa and joins Cam Smith as the second “athlete” commit for Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class.