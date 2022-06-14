Litecast: AJ Green, 14 Team Big 12, and Recruiting News

On the newest episode of the Litecast, Austin, Matt, and Dylan discuss the surprise non-commitment of AJ Green and take stock of the basketball roster heading into a new season. We also discuss the official expansion of the Big 12 and what to do with Texas and Oklahoma at this point. We want to know your names for the 14 team Big 12! And we talk about the best teams for Iowa State to have protected rivalries once the 12 team conference is in place. The episode finishes with some recruiting talk with Iowa State landing multiple in-state commitments and reminisce on the 2018 class as our summer series on the website is underway. Presented by Es Tas Bar & Grill!