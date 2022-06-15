The Mid-Morning Dump: Top 10 and International Ball

Iowa State Athletics

USA USA USA Ashley Joens will be rocking number 4 when she represents the USA in the 3v3 tournament.

The 2022 USA Women's 3x3 World Cup Team

OH CANADA Commit Shantavia Dawkin and Canada won their matchup today.

Another win for Team Canada today! Shantavia's Day



4 Points

2 Rebounds

1 Assist



Group play closes tomorrow vs. Argentina!



Group play closes tomorrow vs. Argentina!

TOP 10 Go checkout where your Cyclones land in the women’s way too early top 25.

TOGETHER The mens team has begun bonding.

A great night watching the .#Cyclones

THATS A LOT OF MONEY Miami was reportedly ready to offer Sean Payton an absolute bag.

USA USA USA (P2) Last night the USA mens team found a late equalizer on a torn up pitch.

In the midst of a mud pit, Jordan Morris scores and equalizes for the Americans

“CLAY TOMSIN” Fake Klay Thompson has been banned from the arena after this stunt.

Fake Klay (@BigDawsTv) was banned from the Chase Center before game 5.

Here's what got him banned.



Here’s what got him banned. pic.twitter.com/SyOibJdkPd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 15, 2022

WATSON SPEAKS Deshaun commented on the increasing allegations.

"I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything."



—Deshaun Watson speaking to the media for the first time since March 25 pic.twitter.com/7MCiR5uvfo — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2022

BARNBURNER IN PHILLY The Marlins and Phillies traded shots in a high scoring affair.