The Mid-Morning Dump: Top 10 and International Ball

USA USA USA Ashley Joens will be rocking number 4 when she represents the USA in the 3v3 tournament.
The 2022 USA Women's 3x3 World Cup Team pic.twitter.com/sD7oRX7adZ— USA Basketball 3x3 (@usab3x3) June 14, 2022
OH CANADA Commit Shantavia Dawkin and Canada won their matchup today.
Another win for @ShantaviaDawkin and Team Canada today! Shantavia's Day ⬇— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) June 14, 2022
4 Points
2 Rebounds
1 Assist
Group play closes tomorrow vs. Argentina!
https://t.co/bQk8DJnP0O
TOP 10 Go checkout where your Cyclones land in the women’s way too early top 25.
TOGETHER The mens team has begun bonding.
A great night watching the .#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/0bCTUpwLHB— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) June 14, 2022
THATS A LOT OF MONEY Miami was reportedly ready to offer Sean Payton an absolute bag.
USA USA USA (P2) Last night the USA mens team found a late equalizer on a torn up pitch.
In the midst of a mud pit, Jordan Morris scores and equalizes for the Americans @StoolFootball pic.twitter.com/lDdneq48Vh— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 15, 2022
“CLAY TOMSIN” Fake Klay Thompson has been banned from the arena after this stunt.
Fake Klay (@BigDawsTv) was banned from the Chase Center before game 5.— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 15, 2022
Here’s what got him banned. pic.twitter.com/SyOibJdkPd
WATSON SPEAKS Deshaun commented on the increasing allegations.
"I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything."— ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2022
—Deshaun Watson speaking to the media for the first time since March 25 pic.twitter.com/7MCiR5uvfo
BARNBURNER IN PHILLY The Marlins and Phillies traded shots in a high scoring affair.
Phillies down 4-0— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 15, 2022
Phillies Go up 8-4
Marlins tie it 8-8
Phillies lead 9-8
Marlins lead 11-9
Roller Coaster game in Philly @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/bKugNo1p03
