The Mid-Morning Dump: Top 10 and International Ball

Ashley Joens stays winning.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

USA USA USA Ashley Joens will be rocking number 4 when she represents the USA in the 3v3 tournament.

OH CANADA Commit Shantavia Dawkin and Canada won their matchup today.

TOP 10 Go checkout where your Cyclones land in the women’s way too early top 25.

TOGETHER The mens team has begun bonding.

Around the Country

THATS A LOT OF MONEY Miami was reportedly ready to offer Sean Payton an absolute bag.

USA USA USA (P2) Last night the USA mens team found a late equalizer on a torn up pitch.

“CLAY TOMSIN” Fake Klay Thompson has been banned from the arena after this stunt.

WATSON SPEAKS Deshaun commented on the increasing allegations.

BARNBURNER IN PHILLY The Marlins and Phillies traded shots in a high scoring affair.

