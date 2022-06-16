The Mid-Morning Dump: Let’s do that hockey

TEAM 49 IN THE BOOKS Here’s a look back at Iowa State’s 2022 season.
Another year is in the history books with some great accomplishments by our student-athletes.— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) June 15, 2022
REALLY COMING TOGETHER Iowa State continues to get things looking better at Jack Trice.
Gameday at Jack Trice Stadium just keeps getting better‼️— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) June 15, 2022
RV parking and pedestrian bridge are coming along!
HOOPS! Otz and the fellas have their first day under their belts.
✅ First Day#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/9kcHeKFwUR— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) June 15, 2022
BIG TIME CROOT Iowa State picks up the commitment from Iowa Western transfer Myles Norwood.
BOLD TAKES SZN David Braga rides the take train for the upcoming football season.
THE NIGHT CAP After a hiatus, The Night Cap returns with special guest Scott Christopherson.
The Night Cap - Episode 41 feat. @ScottC517— Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) June 16, 2022
- Current state of ISU Basketball
- How the transfer portal and NIL changed the game forever
FAKE KLAY Gets banned from the Chase Center and it was not his fault at all.
Fake Klay (@BigDawsTv) was banned from the Chase Center before game 5.— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 15, 2022
GIVE THIS GUY A RAISE Whoever got this video deserves more money, Aves take game one of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Game 1 in OT. Right in the feels for @Avalanche fans.— NHL (@NHL) June 16, 2022
DOUBLE THE IMMACULATE The Houston Astros became the first team in MLB history to record two immaculate innings in the same day.
Astros threw TWO immaculate innings today...— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 15, 2022
TO THE SAME THREE BATTERS
BRAD STEVENS BIG BRAIN Giving up his own job was the best thing he ever did.
