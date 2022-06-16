The Mid-Morning Dump: Let’s do that hockey

Iowa State Athletics

TEAM 49 IN THE BOOKS Here’s a look back at Iowa State’s 2022 season.

Another year is in the history books with some great accomplishments by our student-athletes.



https://t.co/WPOgTXcHQb



pic.twitter.com/sUJvxCSHsz — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) June 15, 2022

REALLY COMING TOGETHER Iowa State continues to get things looking better at Jack Trice.

Gameday at Jack Trice Stadium just keeps getting better‼️



RV parking and pedestrian bridge are coming along!



pic.twitter.com/gTtufZtNok — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) June 15, 2022

HOOPS! Otz and the fellas have their first day under their belts.

BIG TIME CROOT Iowa State picks up the commitment from Iowa Western transfer Myles Norwood.

BOLD TAKES SZN David Braga rides the take train for the upcoming football season.

THE NIGHT CAP After a hiatus, The Night Cap returns with special guest Scott Christopherson.

The Night Cap - Episode 41 feat. @ScottC517



- Current state of ISU Basketball

- How the transfer portal and NIL changed the game forever

- Scott’s ability to make memories on the basketball court https://t.co/wHf98Op84g — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) June 16, 2022 Around the Country

FAKE KLAY Gets banned from the Chase Center and it was not his fault at all.

Fake Klay (@BigDawsTv) was banned from the Chase Center before game 5.



Here’s what got him banned. pic.twitter.com/SyOibJdkPd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 15, 2022

GIVE THIS GUY A RAISE Whoever got this video deserves more money, Aves take game one of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Game 1 in OT. Right in the feels for @Avalanche fans.



This #StanleyCup Final is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/Mzi2uyGPKo — NHL (@NHL) June 16, 2022

DOUBLE THE IMMACULATE The Houston Astros became the first team in MLB history to record two immaculate innings in the same day.

Astros threw TWO immaculate innings today...



TO THE SAME THREE BATTERS



: @MLBpic.twitter.com/tTchaESQLX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 15, 2022

BRAD STEVENS BIG BRAIN Giving up his own job was the best thing he ever did.