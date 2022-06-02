 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Is 2027 even a real year?

Otz cashes in.

By Aiden_Wyatt
Iowa State Athletics

MILLION-DOLLAR MAN ISU inks Coach Otz through 2027.

SHE’S A BEAUT Iowa State softball gets an outfield wall to tie the place together.

PRESEASON ACCOLADES SZN Nine Cyclones earn Preseason All-Big 12 honors from Athlon Sports.

PAIN AND SADNESS AND EVERYTHING BAD In an alternate universe, Iowa State is a college basketball blue blood.

Around the Country

LEGEND OFF THE FIELD Being good at Twitter >>>> being good at sports.

BRADY CARRIED Rodgers should probably just retire from football.

THE FINALS Dubs in 6.

MOREL SUPPORT Cubs rookie Christopher Morel is incredible.

SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO Here’s the list of NBA prospects returning to school.

