The Mid-Morning Dump: Is 2027 even a real year?

Iowa State Athletics

MILLION-DOLLAR MAN ISU inks Coach Otz through 2027.

SHE’S A BEAUT Iowa State softball gets an outfield wall to tie the place together.

New outfield wall is going up!



pic.twitter.com/ksMx9D5Dxe — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) June 1, 2022

PRESEASON ACCOLADES SZN Nine Cyclones earn Preseason All-Big 12 honors from Athlon Sports.

PAIN AND SADNESS AND EVERYTHING BAD In an alternate universe, Iowa State is a college basketball blue blood.

All-Time almost Cyclones:



Jimmy Butler

AJ Green

Julius Erving

Miles Bridges

Henry Ellenson

-

Cheick Diallo

Rashad Vaughn



Who am I forgetting? — Dylan Coon (@dpcoon1) June 1, 2022 Around the Country

LEGEND OFF THE FIELD Being good at Twitter >>>> being good at sports.

You've heard of armchair QBs. How about a sofa meme king?



Meet Josiah Johnson, a former @UCLAMBB player who's made #NBATwitter his playground and earned status from celebrity followers.https://t.co/ljEq5Phr4O pic.twitter.com/M9oMtL7h9b — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) June 1, 2022

BRADY CARRIED Rodgers should probably just retire from football.

Aaron Rodgers Elite at games that don’t mean anything pic.twitter.com/oA5vJbdeMl — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 2, 2022

THE FINALS Dubs in 6.

The Finals are forever...



The 2022 #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV between the @celtics & @warriors begin TONIGHT with Game 1 at 9:00pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/voiItOGWIA — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2022

MOREL SUPPORT Cubs rookie Christopher Morel is incredible.

CHRISTOPHER MOREL’S FIRST BIG LEAGUE WALK-OFF. I LOVE THIS KID pic.twitter.com/WHoMb8JKJF — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) June 2, 2022

SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO Here’s the list of NBA prospects returning to school.