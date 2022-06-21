The Mid-Morning Dump: LIVid

Iowa State Athletics

SO UH, I’m going to level with you guys, there’s not a whole lot going on in Iowa State news. It’s the end of June, so uh, pool pictures?

BROOKSY You either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain. Koepka is the latest big name in golf to leave the PGA for the Saudi Oil League.

THIS LEAGUE Kyrie is mad, Russ is expensive, and the Jazz are at a crossroads. Here’s a little off-season primer before all hell breaks loose at the draft.

THE PORTAL Not all transfers transfer equally. NIL has become the boogeyman, but that’s not the only reason athletes are transferring.

DRAFT WEEK As the NBA draft looms, the fun appears like it’ll start at the fourth pick. Jaden Ivey has made it clear he doesn’t want to be a King, I wonder why, will a team trade up to pick him?

FANTASY LAND The dark days are upon us, or at least me, now that The Finals are over, this is the official doldrums of my sport season. The only things on are golf, baseball, and like NASCAR? So, if you’re like me, go ahead and start up some mock drafts for fantasy football.

CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK We take a short break from our scheduled MiLB tour to collectively laugh at whatever the hell this is. All MLB teams got an American Flag hat for July 4th, even the non-American team. My favorite part is the maple leaf, literally in the logo, on an American Flag themed hat. Incredible.