Carson Hansen Commits To Iowa State

Add another to the 2023 class

By TMB-WRNL
/ new
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Eden Prairie at Lakeville South Photo by Josh Holmberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Iowa State is staying hot on the recruiting trail and landing another commitment from one of its official visitor group from two weeks ago. this time being 3-star RB Carson Hansen out of Lakeville South, Minnesota.

Hansen is a little different from most RB prospects in the country as his team runs a version of the wishbone offense and he is listed on their roster as a fullback and getting the majority of their carries. Hansen lead his team to a 13-0 record while tallying 2,012 yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, and averaging 12 yards a carry.

Hansen holds offers from Iowa State, Kanas State, Air Force, and Army. Iowa State now sits at 12 commitments in the 2023 class.

