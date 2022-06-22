The Mid-Morning Dump: American Hero Ashley Joens

B-R-E-E-C-E BREECE BREECE BREECE The best running back in school history looks good in the green and white.
Breeeeeeeeeeeeece@BreeceH pic.twitter.com/3fVXb1ben0— New York Jets (@nyjets) June 21, 2022
CROOT Iowa State lands a commitment from Carson Hansen.
BREAKING: pic.twitter.com/MvOrrr0Y35— Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) June 22, 2022
BOLD TAKE SZN David Braga has some takes for your feed.
BACK IN HILTON Otz and the fellas were in Hilton yesterday.
Always great to be back in !#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/3nIasF8plr— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) June 21, 2022
AMERICAN HERO ASHLEY JOENS ISU’s finest is showcasing her talents as Team USA advances to Friday with a 2-0 record.
2-0 ✅— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) June 22, 2022
Some big shots by @ashleyjoens helps lead @usab3x3 to the win over Austria!
pic.twitter.com/PJS5eccbjG
MY CHICAGO SKY 28-point comeback win, the largest in WNBA history.
and then what. https://t.co/KlmBsDymCd— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 22, 2022
GRONK IS (PROBABLY) RETIRED Where does he rank all-time for tight ends?
Peak Gronk was insane. pic.twitter.com/qALBqyWCik— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 21, 2022
BIG USFL GUY My Generals are a wagon, suck it.
The @USFLGenerals boast:— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) June 22, 2022
—MVP
—seven All-@USFL selections
—USFL Offensive Player of the Year
—USFL Coach of the Year
—the USFL's receiving yards leader
—the USFL's leader in rush TDs
—the USFL's leader in QBR among QBs 5 or more starts
—haven't lost a game since April 16
