The Official WRNL Draft Big Board

It’s NBA Draft day!

By AKeeney8
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional - Iowa State vs Miami Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the only truly correct NBA draft board on the internet. This 100% accurate model ranks all the prospects in this year’s class according to how good they will be in the league. Without further ado, let’s reveal our WRNL Big Board:

  1. Izaiah Brockington (G/Iowa State)
  2. Jabari Smith (F/Auburn)
  3. Paolo Banchero (F/Duke)
  4. George Conditt IV (C/Iowa State)
  5. Chet Holmgren (C/Gonzaga)
  6. Jaden Ivey (G/Purdue)
  7. Bennedict Mathurin (G/Arizona)
  8. Ochai Agbaji (G/Kansas)
  9. Carter Boothe (G/Iowa State)
  10. Jeremy Sochan (F/Baylor)
  11. AJ Green (G/UNI)
  12. Shaedon Sharpe (G/Kentucky)
  13. Johnny Davis (G/Wisconsin)
  14. Dyson Daniels (G/G League)
  15. AJ Griffin (G/Duke)
  16. Mark Williams (C/Duke)
  17. Christian Braun (G/Kansas)
  18. Ousmane Dieng (F/New Zealand)
  19. Malaki Branham (G/Ohio State)
  20. Jalen Duren (C/Memphis)
  21. Nikola Jovic (F/Serbia)
  22. Tari Eason (F/LSU)
  23. EJ Liddell (F/Ohio State)
  24. Blake Wesley (G/Notre Dame)
  25. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G/Milwaukee)
  26. Walker Kessler (C/Auburn)
  27. Dalen Terry (G/Arizona)
  28. TyTy Washington (G/Kentucky)
  29. Jalen Williams (G/Santa Clara)
  30. Kris Murray (F/Iowa)

If teams are smart, they’ll follow this board exactly for the first round. Enjoy the draft!

