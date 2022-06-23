The Mid-Morning Dump: NBA Draft Day

TITLE XI 50 years ago, Title XI laws were put in place.
Today we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The Iowa State Athletics Department will begin its monthly series next week profiling former/current student-athletes, coaches and administrators highlighting their achievements in promoting women’s athletics. #TitleIX50 pic.twitter.com/xogodwKmuA— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) June 23, 2022
INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR ASHLEY JOENS Here are some pics of her in action at 3 on 3 world championships.
Day 1️⃣— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) June 22, 2022
Time to rest up and get ready to go again on Friday!

ISU VOLLEYBALL A WAGON Eleanor Holthaus was named to the All-Big 12 Preseason team, as well as the Clonies being picked to finished 3rd in the Big 12.
4️⃣❌— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) June 22, 2022
For the fourth time, Eleanor Holthaus has been named to the #Big12VB Preseason Team!


The Cyclones have been picked to finish 3️⃣rd in #Big12VB in 2022!— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) June 23, 2022


HAWKS WYD Trading a big guy to fill a position Trae Young plays?
Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a "Jrue Holiday-like package." More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: https://t.co/Q06G8qLlVu— Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 23, 2022
TOMMY FURY IN 2 Jake Paul and Tommy Fury schedule a fight.
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will try again with their grudge match— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 23, 2022
Full details: https://t.co/f97YCqTL6c
HOCKEY! Avs go up 3-1.
HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN?— 92.5 FM - Altitude Sports Radio in Denver (@AltitudeSR) June 23, 2022
IT DID, IT DID GO IN!
IT DID? IT DID!!! NAZEM KADRI!!!!!!
Here's @ConorMcGahey's call with Peter McNab!@Avalanche 3 - 2 @TBLightning (OT) & the #Avs are one win away from the Cup-- Game 5 Friday night in Denver.
#GoAvsGo #FindAWay #GoBolts #StanleyCup
NBA DRAFT NIGHT Who goes #1?
2022 NBA Draft Odds:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2022
Number 1 Overall Pick
Jabari Smith (-3500)
Number 2 Overall Pick
Chet Holmgren (-3500)
Number 3 Overall Pick
Paolo Banchero (-1050)

