 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: NBA Draft Day

First year in a minute we don’t have a clear #1.

By Aiden_Wyatt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Iowa State Athletics

TITLE XI 50 years ago, Title XI laws were put in place.

INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR ASHLEY JOENS Here are some pics of her in action at 3 on 3 world championships.

ISU VOLLEYBALL A WAGON Eleanor Holthaus was named to the All-Big 12 Preseason team, as well as the Clonies being picked to finished 3rd in the Big 12.

Around the Country

HAWKS WYD Trading a big guy to fill a position Trae Young plays?

TOMMY FURY IN 2 Jake Paul and Tommy Fury schedule a fight.

HOCKEY! Avs go up 3-1.

NBA DRAFT NIGHT Who goes #1?

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...