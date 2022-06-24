3-Star Safety Tashawn James Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State is adding to it’s already impressive 2023 recruiting class. This time they are adding 3-star safety Tashawn James who made his commitment known Friday.
100% committed @CycloneFB @IowaStateU @ISUMattCampbell @Coach_Broom @CoachJGordo pic.twitter.com/kLFkZusgoK— Tashawn James (@Taybreezy2Easy) June 24, 2022
James us an 85 overall composite ranking according to 247Sports. He held offers from Northern Iowa and Tulsa and was starting to generate more interest.
