3-Star Safety Tashawn James Commits To Iowa State

Add another to the impressive 2023 class

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
Iowa State is adding to it’s already impressive 2023 recruiting class. This time they are adding 3-star safety Tashawn James who made his commitment known Friday.

James us an 85 overall composite ranking according to 247Sports. He held offers from Northern Iowa and Tulsa and was starting to generate more interest.
Stay tuned to WRNL as this recruiting class develops.

