3-Star Athlete Abu Sama Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State has hit on it’s 5th in-state recruit for the 2023 recruiting class. This time it’s Abu Sama, an athlete from Southeast Polk. Sama is a 3-star prospect that also held offers from Kansas State, Arkansas State and Eastern Michigan.

Sama is an 85 overall composite ranking according to 247sports. Sama will have an opportunity to play cornerback and and possibly somewhere else on the offensive side of the ball.

This is the 14th commitment of the 2023 class with more expected on the way. Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops in the 20223 class.