The Mid-Morning Dump: The Nets Are Back

I GOT 99 PROBLEMS but a commish ain’t one.

The Big 12 is targeting Brett Yormark, COO of Jay-Z’s agency Roc Nation, to be its next commissioner, sources tell @SINow.



An unconventional hire, much like the Pac-12 last year, Yormark, 55, would enter a changing landscape as an outsider of the industry https://t.co/VkeykG3hi9 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 28, 2022

EVERY DAY Is one day closer to Cyclone football.

SHAMS BOMB After a few days of speculation, Kyrie is running it back with Brooklyn, and in turn, KD will be a Brooklyn Net next year as well.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME Free agency in the NBA is right around the corner. Here’s a dark horse free agent that could have a huge impact on the right team.

I MISS HIM Javy Baez continues to be my favorite baseball player even without a Cubs uniform on

Javy Baez tosses the bat and chirps at a heckler after hitting a grand slam. pic.twitter.com/ufJBTA4t0V — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 25, 2022

THE BOXING FIGHT NOBODY IS ASKING FOR Boxing continues to be an absolute joke, and a shadow of its former self. Who wants to watch this?

BREAKING: Former Washington RB Adrian Peterson just told me he will have a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell on July 30th at at https://t.co/4XyF1JcWG9 Arena in LA. pic.twitter.com/7V17jZHR01 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 27, 2022

CHRIS CREAMER’S SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK Sometimes you just gotta check the vibes y’know? And no such vibes are quite as immaculate as a hot pink smore with sunglasses. Need their baseball hat immediately. The Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League.