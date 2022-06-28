Brock Purdy Named Big 12 Sportsman Of The Year

Brock Purdy has been named the Big 12 Sportsman of the Year. The award recognizes student-athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service, and academic achievement.





Brock Purdy Named Big 12 Sportsmanship Award Winnerhttps://t.co/JHo1qZW3aI



pic.twitter.com/X1uizdcK3E — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) June 28, 2022

Purdy is the third athlete from Iowa State to earn the award. Cael Sanderson and David Montgomery each received the honor. Purdy recently signed a contract with the San Francisco 49ers and is looking to make an impact on the roster coming up in training camp.

Iowa State could nominate for the Big 12 Male and Female Sportsmanship Award. Ruby Chou from the Iowa State women’s golf team was nominated on the women’s side of things.