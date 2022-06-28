Samuel Same Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State just ay have recruited another Will McDonald. Samuel Same committed to Iowa State this afternoon and will be terrorizing Big 12 backfields very soon.

The 3-star edge rusher chose Iowa State over Illinois, Houston, Oregon State, and others. He is ranked at an 84 composite rating according to 247sports. At 6 foot 5 inches and 215 pounds Same has some room to grow into his body even more and add on to an already impressive frame that will give offensive lineman fits.

This brings the Iowa State recruiting class to 15 total commitments with a few more on the horizon. Stay tuned to WRNL as the recruiting class develops.