The Mid-Morning Dump: Matt Campbell is Really Cool

66 days till Cyclone football... not that I am counting

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

GUY IS SMAHT Matt Campbell has been inducted to the Academic All-America Hall of Fame.

A MAN OF THE PEOPLE Like it was ever in doubt, Brock Purdy wins the Big 12 sportsmanship award.

LOVE SOSA, O END OR NO END Edge rusher Samuel “Sosa” Same has committed to Iowa State!

MONTE MOVIN’ ON According to the Great Woj in the Sky, our beloved Monte Morris is headed out of Denver to the Wizards in a trade.

GEORGE TO MINNESOTA George Conditt is going to be playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League.

Around the Country

BAG ALERT Scary Terry is getting paid.

BRUNSON PREP The Knicks have made roster moves to prepare for an incoming addition.

RUSS RUNNING IT BACK Westbrook set to capitalize on his player option to return to LA.

GET HIM MINUTES USA goalkeeper Zach Steffen could be set for a move that will help him get ready for the World Cup in Qatar.

NO SUCH THING AS “TOO EARLY” It’s never too early to look ahead, here are the way too early power rankings for the NHL.

“IS THIS YOUR KING?” Luka Garza’s time on the Pistons has already ended.

