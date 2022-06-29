The Mid-Morning Dump: Matt Campbell is Really Cool

Iowa State Athletics

GUY IS SMAHT Matt Campbell has been inducted to the Academic All-America Hall of Fame.





Congrats to @ISUMattCampbell on his induction to the @CoSIDAnews Academic All-America Hall of Fame!



pic.twitter.com/BOVVm5XDUG — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) June 28, 2022

A MAN OF THE PEOPLE Like it was ever in doubt, Brock Purdy wins the Big 12 sportsmanship award.





Brock Purdy Named Big 12 Sportsmanship Award Winnerhttps://t.co/JHo1qZW3aI



pic.twitter.com/X1uizdcK3E — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) June 28, 2022

LOVE SOSA, O END OR NO END Edge rusher Samuel “Sosa” Same has committed to Iowa State!

MONTE MOVIN’ ON According to the Great Woj in the Sky, our beloved Monte Morris is headed out of Denver to the Wizards in a trade.

Washington is finalizing a trade to acquire Denver's Will Barton and Monte Morris for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

GEORGE TO MINNESOTA George Conditt is going to be playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League.

Around the Country

BAG ALERT Scary Terry is getting paid.

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin is signing a 3-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him amongst the NFL’s top-five highest-paid WRs, sources tell ESPN. Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura of Exclusive Sports Group finalized deal today w/ Washington SVP Rob Rogers. pic.twitter.com/9O6nxXzNXd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2022

BRUNSON PREP The Knicks have made roster moves to prepare for an incoming addition.

RUSS RUNNING IT BACK Westbrook set to capitalize on his player option to return to LA.

Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the Lakers for the 2022-2023 season, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/908PTIXerm — ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2022

GET HIM MINUTES USA goalkeeper Zach Steffen could be set for a move that will help him get ready for the World Cup in Qatar.

NO SUCH THING AS “TOO EARLY” It’s never too early to look ahead, here are the way too early power rankings for the NHL.

“IS THIS YOUR KING?” Luka Garza’s time on the Pistons has already ended.