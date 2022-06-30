A refresher on Cyclones in the NBA

Just in the past couple of weeks, Monte Morris was traded, George Conditt signed to play in the Summer League and Izaiah Brockington signed an Exhibit 10 contract. Even the picture I used for this article is now considered “old” with both guys have been traded! It’s time to take a look back and see where current NBA Cyclones are and how this offseason could affect them.

Monte Morris

Since being drafted by the Nuggets 51st overall in 2017, Morris has had a key role in Denver. He averaged 12.6 points, 3 rebounds and 4.4 assists this past season. He was the starting point guard during the season and helped the Nuggets reach the playoffs. Morris was 48% from the field and was 5th in the NBA in assist to turnover ratio at 4.2%

However, Monte Morris was just traded to the Washington Wizards along with Will Barton for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. He will begin his 2022 season in our nation’s capital with two years left on his deal.

Morris is scheduled to make $9.1 million this year and $9.8 the season after, before becoming a free agent in 2024. With a lot of question marks on this Wizards team, one of those contains the starting point guard job. Morris will have a real shot at being the starting point guard for the Wizards this upcoming season.

Tyrese Haliburton

After being a part of a stunning trade during the NBA trade deadline, Haliburton has the chance to play for the Pacers for another three years. Haliburton averaged 15.3 points, 4 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season. He shot 50% from the field and 41.3 from the three-point line.

The Pacers have club options after the 2023-24 and 2024-25 season on Haliburton if they chose to opt in or move on from him. Moving on seems unlikely as he is the face of the Pacers rebuild. Haliburton will make $4.2 million this year, $5.8M the year after and $7.9M the following year if the Pacers pick up his options.

Talen Horton-Tucker

During the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Talen Horton-Tucker agreed on a contract. He signed a 3-year, $30.7 million, which sets him up to make $10.2 million this upcoming year and $11M the following year before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Talen Horton-Tucker averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists during this past season. He also shot 41% from the field.

Georges Niang

Niang is coming off one of his best seasons in the NBA. While playing for the 76ers, he averaged 9.2 points, 2 rebounds, shot 43% from the field and 40.3% from behind the arc. Niang also leads the 2016 draft class in three-point percentage at 40.1%.

In this upcoming season, Niang is expected to make 3.4 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent after next season. There have been rumors around the NBA that Niang could be traded to open up room for forward P.J. Tucker. As of now, Niang is a Sixer, but that could change before the offseason ends.

Izaiah Brockington

After being undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft, Brockington was signed by the Pelicans on an Exhibit 10 contract.

That contract means he will attend the Pelicans training camp and summer league games. After that then the Pelicans have a choice, either convert his contract into a two-way or release him.

George Conditt

Just a couple of days ago, George Conditt was signed by the Timberwolves to play for their NBA Summer League team. He last played for the Puerto Rican national team. The NBA Summer League begins on July 7 in Las Vegas.

Matt Thomas

This past season, Matt Thomas played for the Chicago Bulls and averaged 4 points and 1.3 rebounds. During his time on the court, he shot 41% from the field and 38% from three. A Qualifying Offer is set up for Thomas and the Bulls can bring him back for another season or not. If Thomas does come back, he would make $2 million and if not then he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Lindell Wigginton

Wigginton played for the Bucks this season and while playing in 19 games, he averaged 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is currently a restricted free agent, along with his 2-Way being eligible for another year. The Bucks can sign him to an NBA contract or resign him to his 2-Way contract, otherwise, he becomes an unrestricted free agent for other teams to offer.

Deonte Burton

During the 2021-22 season, Burton played all of his games with the Celtics G-League team in Maine. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Burton is still currently on the roster and is expected to play in the NBA Summer League games to compete for an NBA roster spot or a g-league spot as well.

Abdel Nader

Nader averaged 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14 games before getting released by the Suns in February. He is currently a free agent this offseason.