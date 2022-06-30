The Mid-Morning Dump: Big 12 is so back

Iowa State Athletics

BIG TO THE 1-2 The Big 12 announces Brett Yormark as the new commissioner of the Big 12.

Introducing: , the fifth commissioner of the



https://t.co/1TnK0EgBHO pic.twitter.com/wxnBCtRlEH — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 29, 2022

65 DAYS UNTIL KICKOFF Until then, the Clones are putting in work.

WE NOT ME Twister Sisters are back.

Back doing what we love as a team!



pic.twitter.com/Nyzq1WeRA4 — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) June 29, 2022 Around the Country

HAWKS WON THE TRADE The NBA offseason is off to a great start.

Trae Young got his wish with Dejounte Murray arriving to the Hawks in a trade with the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/AdwVnbSNtY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

AT LEAST WE HAVE FABIAN Pride of the Cubs.

at least we have fabian pic.twitter.com/pNpGcglkYS — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) June 30, 2022

RANDOM LIST SZN Today, NBA player's sons.