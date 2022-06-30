 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Big 12 is so back

New commish.

By Aiden_Wyatt
Iowa State Athletics

BIG TO THE 1-2 The Big 12 announces Brett Yormark as the new commissioner of the Big 12.

65 DAYS UNTIL KICKOFF Until then, the Clones are putting in work.

WE NOT ME Twister Sisters are back.

Around the Country

HAWKS WON THE TRADE The NBA offseason is off to a great start.

AT LEAST WE HAVE FABIAN Pride of the Cubs.

RANDOM LIST SZN Today, NBA player's sons.

