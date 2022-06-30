Three-Star OL Trevor Buhr commits to Iowa State

Trevor Buhr, a Missouri native, officially commits to the Cyclones today. The three-star is listed at 6’4 and 270 pounds. Buhr has played both OL and DE in high school but is expected to join the team as an offensive lineman.

Buhr chose the Cyclones over Iowa, Illinois, Central Michigan, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Washington and Kansas.

The three-star lineman is very mobile for a big man and does an excellent job during run blocking. He has made noise on the defensive side of the ball and was even recruited as a defensive player. However, he just took visits to Iowa and Iowa State and plans to play on the offensive line.

Buhr marks the 16th recruit for the Cyclones in the 2023 recruiting class.