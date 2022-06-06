The Mid-Morning Dump: Golden State Evens the Series

Iowa State Athletics

BASKETBALL IN KANSAS CITY. Is locked up until 2027.

FOOTBALL CAMP STANDOUTS. Nice update here from 24/7.

CARTER NELSON. Shines at Cyclone’s latest football camp.

CYCLONE TRACK UPDATE. Distance running and discuss will compete in the NCAA outdoor championships.

BROCK PURDY GOT A CONTRACT. From the 49ers.

Around The Country

GOLDEN STATE SENDS MESSAGE. In statement win over the Celtics.

DONKEY FROM SHREK TROLLS DURANT. After their game two win.

BIG HORF. A nice write-up here on Al Horford’s game and career longevity.

MAKING HEADWAY. Is Tom Brady’s sports production company.

SIR YOU CAN’T DO THAT. Dave Roberts tried to pitch a position player in regulation down 5 runs, which, uh, you can’t do.

NOT SMOOTH JAZZ. Quinn Snyder has announced that he is stepping down.

WALES BEATS UKRAINE. Ending their World Cup bid.

LIGHTNING WIN A GAME. Putting up a little fight against the Rangers.

THE GREAT ONE. Gretzky’s final game Oiler jersey just sold for $1.4 million dollars.

TRADE DEADLINE. Here are some MLB names you need to watch.