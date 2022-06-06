The Mid-Morning Dump: Golden State Evens the Series

BASKETBALL IN KANSAS CITY. Is locked up until 2027.
FOOTBALL CAMP STANDOUTS. Nice update here from 24/7.
CARTER NELSON. Shines at Cyclone’s latest football camp.
CYCLONE TRACK UPDATE. Distance running and discuss will compete in the NCAA outdoor championships.
BROCK PURDY GOT A CONTRACT. From the 49ers.
GOLDEN STATE SENDS MESSAGE. In statement win over the Celtics.
DONKEY FROM SHREK TROLLS DURANT. After their game two win.
BIG HORF. A nice write-up here on Al Horford’s game and career longevity.
MAKING HEADWAY. Is Tom Brady’s sports production company.
SIR YOU CAN’T DO THAT. Dave Roberts tried to pitch a position player in regulation down 5 runs, which, uh, you can’t do.
NOT SMOOTH JAZZ. Quinn Snyder has announced that he is stepping down.
WALES BEATS UKRAINE. Ending their World Cup bid.
LIGHTNING WIN A GAME. Putting up a little fight against the Rangers.
THE GREAT ONE. Gretzky’s final game Oiler jersey just sold for $1.4 million dollars.
TRADE DEADLINE. Here are some MLB names you need to watch.
Loading comments...