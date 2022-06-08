The Mid-Morning Dump: Finals Day Part Three

BEST IN THE COUNTRY I am proud to be a part of such a strong fanbase.
Thank you #CyclONEnation for your support and attendance at our events! pic.twitter.com/okV9NRmo5L— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) June 8, 2022
THATS A WRAP Check out the tennis season recap.
!!— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) June 7, 2022
2021-22 Season In Review
⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/5HwTfD25Ob#Cyclones | #10ToesDown pic.twitter.com/RRGSTHEzJ0
MORE WATSON NEWS The New York Times and ESPN are reporting more information on Watsons’ allegations.
The New York Times reported Tuesday that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson booked massage appointments with at least 66 different women over 17 months, from fall 2019 through spring 2021. https://t.co/GpqgGDgvQi— ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2022
TAMPA TAKES IT The Lightning won 4-1 to tie up the series.
#BOLTSWIN AND TIE THE SERIES!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NxS9C5s9xR— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 8, 2022
BIG TIME SIGNING The rich get richer in Europe.
Aurelién Tchouaméni to Real Madrid, here we go! Talks were at final stages yesterday night between Real and Monaco, it’s now fully agreed after final meeting for €80m plus add-ons to €100m. ⚪️ #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2022
Tchouaméni only wanted Real with contract until 2027 already agreed. pic.twitter.com/rCBPeEWY3r
NOT EXACTLY A BOLD TAKE Lebron was sure to shock the world with this one.
EXCLUSIVE: LeBron says he would play for the Warriors over any team that was in the 2022 NBA playoffs.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 7, 2022
WATCH: https://t.co/XzPds91SmC pic.twitter.com/kVKi7R0JPx
GAMEDAY NBA Finals game 3, series tied, who ya got?
All tied up at 1-1 and now the series shifts to Boston!— NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2022
Game 3: Wednesday, 9:00pm/et on ABC#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/3al4oPpnzS
MARCUS SMART Despite fans expecting him to say “fight fire with flopping,” Smart says he’s ready for more physicality.
Marcus Smart says Celtics ready to respond to Warriors' physicality in Game 3: Fight 'fire with fire'https://t.co/gbkWRU0I8j pic.twitter.com/rk1hhbUxgD— CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 7, 2022
