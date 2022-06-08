Three-Star WR Kai Black commits to Iowa State

Iowa State has added their 8th commit to their 2023 recruiting class with the signing of Kai Black. He becomes the second WR to join the class, along with Michael Parkes. Black is a three-star from Urbandale, IA, and has been on the Cyclones’ radar for quite a while.

The three-star WR is 6’4 and 205 pounds. Black has been listed as both a TE and a WR on multiple recruiting sites. This profile fits the mold of what the staff has been recruiting during the Campbell era, targeting big-body receivers that can be threats in big first down and redzone conversion situations.

Black has excellent route running abilities, along with making big plays in tight situations. From his tape, it’s easy to see why he makes such big plays, and it's because of his frame. His height and weight give him a significant advantage against smaller secondary players.

Black was recruited heavily by Iowa and Wisconsin but evidently chose the Cyclones. He was also offered by Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Vanderbilt, and Miami (OH).