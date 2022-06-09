The Mid-Morning Draymond: Dump Green Edition

Iowa State Athletics

NEWEST CYCLONE Iowa State football earns the commitment from 3-star receiver, Kai Black.

THE PITCH B-e-a-utiful.

Our home



⚽ pic.twitter.com/Oz7GZf3Rfn — Iowa State Soccer (@cycloneSCR) June 8, 2022 Around the Country

C’S WHOOP W’S Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics past Golden State.

Jaylen Brown led the @celtics in scoring with 27 points to power them to the Game 3 victory and take a 2-1 series lead! #AllAbout18



Jaylen Brown: 27 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 4 3PM

Jayson Tatum: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST

Marcus Smart: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST



Game 4: Fri. 9pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/K9oR78YNND — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2022

FRAN WYA This same stat line landed Connor McCaffrey a full ride to Iowa.

Draymond putting up a Quadruple Single pic.twitter.com/1AIvq4s7GR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2022

OH, SO THAT’S NOT GOOD Draymond sums it up pretty good.

"I played like s**t"



Draymond Green held himself accountable after his Game 3 loss to Boston. pic.twitter.com/J3JGrpVXc3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2022

LIV SUX Rory making a lot of sense.

Rory McIlroy made his thoughts on the LIV tour very clear https://t.co/ZEw7Eztrfz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2022

HORNS DOWN OU is a wagon.

It was all Sooners in Game 1 @OU_Softball's 16 runs ties the most runs scored in any #WCWS game all-time! pic.twitter.com/10kOG8kR81 — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2022

#THANKYOUTOM Brady dyes his hair orange and raises $117,000 for pediatric cancer.

.@TomBrady had his hair dyed orange by a very special group of kids.



Pediatric cancer patients got to give the GOAT a new look as a part of the @Buccaneers "Cut and Color for a Cure" event to raise money for the NPCF. (via @rachelwest__) pic.twitter.com/nC4qXWG8Jz — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2022

SALARY CAP DOES NOT EXIST Rams do not abide by the rules.

Cooper Kupp’s three-year, $80 million extension includes $75 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2022

BIG YIKES The Missouri State baseball team had some rough living conditions, how are they the ones in trouble for it?