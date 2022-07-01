4-Star Jelani Hamilton Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State has kicked off its 2023 recruiting class with a bang. 4-star guard Jelani Hamilton made his commitment to Iowa State known today.

Hamilton, whose parents graduated from Iowa State and his brother is currently a manager for the men’s basketball team, just recently visited Ames last week. He has stated on multiple recruiting sites that it felt like family to him.

Hamilton, is currently has a 94 composite rating according to 247sports. He held offers from Auburn, Illinois, Alabama, and many others. He was also expected to start getting more serious attention from various other schools. Needless to say, this is a significant early win for T.J. Otzelberger.

Stayed tuned closely. Iowa State is hot on the trail of a few other big names that may have decisions coming soon. This is just the first piece of a much larger and fun puzzle.