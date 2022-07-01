Brandon Henderson Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State has added another offensive lineman to their 2023 class. This time it’s offensive tackle Brandon Henderson.

The East St. Louis native is a 3-star prospect with an 87 composite rating according to 247Sports. He held offers from Illinois, Miami(OH) and Nebraska. Henderson is a big mauler that will give Iowa State some nastiness in the trenches when his time comes to play. His size may allow him to see the field sooner than later.

Henderson is the 17th commitment of the 2023 class and the second offensive lineman to pledge to the Cyclones. Stay tuned to WRNL as the 2023 class continues to take shape.