The Mid-Morning Dump: New Turfgrass at the Jack

THIS IS FUN Join the debate, I really don’t know my order.
Start-Bench-Cut: Iowa State’s 3 Best RBs off all time— cyclone.sports (@clones_sports) July 13, 2022
David Montgomery
Breece Hall
Troy Davis
YA LIKE GRASS? My favorite place on earth is getting even cooler.
The first Iowa State home football game this fall will feature new, homegrown turfgrass installed earlier this spring. Watch how it came together.— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) July 12, 2022
Thanks to @ThomsTurf @CycloneTurf @IowaSportsTurf #cyclonenation #cyclones pic.twitter.com/Jdhh5e9LNG
SZN TICKETS SZN Time to buy your volleyball and wrestling season tickets!
? Grab your ️ now for your chance to win rewards!— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) July 11, 2022
Renewals | https://t.co/zDsoUHTnMQ
New Tickets | https://t.co/QyBaH86t3q
Reward Info | https://t.co/vhMfFmSADQ
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/P3Si6VsMCZ
THAT IS A LOT Pujols smoked his 685th homer.
Albert Pujols with his 685th career HR‼️— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2022
(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/1VGQ315vQK
BARCA GETS THEIR GUY And Chelsea finally doesn’t.
Barcelona have beaten Chelsea to the signing of Raphinha after reaching an agreement with Leeds United in a deal for the Brazilian winger on Tuesday, sources have told @samuelmarsden and @moillorens ✅ pic.twitter.com/JRUwpdfRpr— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 13, 2022
LEBRON SPEAKS OUT James gave his thoughts on the Brittney Griner situation.
SPIDA DONE WITH JAZZ? A new name has been growing in NBA trade discussion.
POINTS ARE POINTS Check out the accidental play of the night.
hey it counts pic.twitter.com/uJUTR0FEl6— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 12, 2022
Loading comments...