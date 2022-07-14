The Mid-Morning Dump: Open For Business

Iowa State Athletics

BRET YORMARK: AMERICAN HERO In his first press conference as Big 12 commish, he says the Big 12 is open for business.

UNDEFEATED AGAIN Iowa State releases the non-con schedule for men’s basketball.

TENNIS SCHOOL Iowa State also announces the fall schedule for the women’s tennis team.

TRISTON THOMPSON, FATHER OF FOUR (4) Free agent Triston Thompson putting up numbers off the court.

Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with the same man with whom she broke up -- Tristan Thompson ... TMZ has learned. https://t.co/HQDoWhu9Kw — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2022

SKIUP Keegan Murray and Chet Holmgren faced off last night, here’s what you need to know.

Chet Holmgren again did a few amazing things ... but mostly played passive, drifted, got completely outplayed by 6-8 Keegan Murray, the 4th overall pick. TAKE THE CHALLENGE, YOUNG MAN. DEMAND THE BALL. IMPOSE YOUR 7-1 WILL. OWN THE PAINT. QUIT SHRINKING. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 14, 2022

50 YEARS OF TITLE IX Check out this article that covers what Title IX brought that changed sports forever.