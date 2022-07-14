 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Open For Business

Big if true.

By Aiden_Wyatt
BRET YORMARK: AMERICAN HERO In his first press conference as Big 12 commish, he says the Big 12 is open for business.

UNDEFEATED AGAIN Iowa State releases the non-con schedule for men’s basketball.

TENNIS SCHOOL Iowa State also announces the fall schedule for the women’s tennis team.

Around the Country

TRISTON THOMPSON, FATHER OF FOUR (4) Free agent Triston Thompson putting up numbers off the court.

SKIUP Keegan Murray and Chet Holmgren faced off last night, here’s what you need to know.

50 YEARS OF TITLE IX Check out this article that covers what Title IX brought that changed sports forever.

