4-Star Milan Momcilovic commits to Iowa State

Just like that T.J. Otzelberger has now landed TWO 4-star commits for the 2023 recruiting class. Milan Momcilovic stands at 6’8 and 205 pounds. Momcilovic is the highest-ranked recruit in that state of Wisconsin and the 34th overall ranked recruit in 2023. He is also now the fourth highest-ranked recruit in Iowa State history.

Momcilovic picked the Cyclones over Virginia, UCLA, Michigan State, Louisville, Minnesota, Creighton, Texas, and others.

There is a lot of hype around this young man, and I mean a lot. With Momcilovic’s 6’8 frame and his high release, he is very unguardable. Out of all his offense moves, his fade-away and three-point shot is his best offense.

Besides Momcilovic’s offense, his ball-handling and wingspan are very valuable to Iowa State. This length will be greatly appreciated in Otzelberger’s system.

With both Jelani Hamilton and Milan Momcilovic now committed to the Cyclones, T.J. already has himself a very good recruiting class. However, it seems the Cyclones might not be done yet.