Let’s Open the Big 12 For Business

Big 12 media day has come and gone and in this year’s edition the action wasn’t at all focused on what the coaches or players had to say. New commissioner Brett Yormark took to the stage for the first time before he officially starts the job on August 1st. This world is all about rampant conference realignment speculation, NIL, brand value, and a bunch of other stuff that has nothing to do with full stadiums and games on the field.

The big buzz words came from the man himself, stating that the Big 12 is “open for business” and that we’ll do whatever we need to maximize revenue. The other big statement that got a lot of focus is his desire to make the Big 12 “young, hip, and cool”. Somewhere those two things coincide. So allow us fine folks of WRNL to offer some suggestions on how to generate more revenue and get young, hip, and cool.

We’re going to start with an obvious one. The Big 12 should do a strategic acquisition of the Outdoor Channel. Let the conference start filling it out with original programming from there. Star of the show: Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy. No chance he’d turn down the opportunity to televise a rattlesnake hunt with his mullet flowing in the wind. Bob Huggins also gets his own show on a fishing boat. Let’s take advantage of the conferences’ dynasties in crop judging and meat judging. I’d watch a reality show of the Iowa State and Kansas State offensive lines working on competing farms through planting season. This new channel is also going to be the home for the Big 12 cross country championships.

Remember when Kansas had that basketball event that made people mad with Snoop Dogg and the dancers? Whoever planned that is now in charge of entertainment at all conference tournaments and the football championship game.

The Real Housewives franchise is really popular I hear. Let’s start a spin off: The Real Housewives of the Big 12. BYU needs to feel included, so I have the perfect host in mind.

Twitch is a popular platform for streaming. How about an official Twitch channel with paid subscriptions? Bill Snyder playing solitaire in the nursing home? Sign us up.

Chip and Joanna Gaines doing..... something? I don’t know. People seem to like them a lot.

UCF’s QR code jerseys are the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen, but there’s something there to monetize it. How about a jersey patch instead of the whole thing?

Snapchat should become the tier 3 media rights holder for the Big 12. Broadcast the games exclusively through stories. That’ll get some attention.

Here’s a big one. The looming exit of Texas and Oklahoma is hanging over the league, and I’m sure litigation will be involved. Well, let’s sell a PPV of the hearings as the traitorous two work their way out. Bob Bowlsby has time on his hands. He’s going to mediate.

And last but not least, just .... the opposite of whatever this is.

For a reasonable consulting fee, WRNL is ready for hire. We eagerly await your call, Mr. Yormark.