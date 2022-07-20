Ben Ngoyi Commits To Iowa State

The Cyclones have added another commitment to the 2023 class. This time it is Ben Ngoyi, a wide receiver from Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ngoyi is a three-star prospect with an 86 composite rating according to 247sports. He held offers from Washington, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, and others. His recruitment was believed to be down to Iowa State and Washington with Iowa State getting the most recent visit out of the two.

A bulk of the 2023 class have been plucked right out of the midwest. Iowa State is getting close to completing its 2023 class but a few big names remain. The Cyclones will make the push to try and complete the class before fall camp kicks off in just a few short weeks.

Stay tuned to WRNL as the 2023 class develops.