Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 138) - Getting Realigned

After a long hiatus due to various life adventures and a deceivingly slow offseason (at least as it pertains to Iowa State football), Levi and Marchie are back while JD works late to about Big 12 Media Days and the current craziness surrounding conference realignment and the current state of the Pac-12 as it fends off the Big 12 from what would almost surely be a fatal raid of Arizona, ASU, Utah, and Colorado.